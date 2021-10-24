Boeing’s 737 Max crisis cannot be pinned on a single manager

A key sales pitch for the Max was that pilots already well-versed in flying older 737 models would need little extra training. The new MCAS may have led the FAA to require more extensive training, which would have been costly. The indictment’s details aren’t flattering for Forkner, but the idea that he was operating as some kind of rogue employee and should alone shoulder all this blame defies logic. The indictment says Forkner was aware that Boeing had agreed to compensate at least one airline customer if the FAA required more significant pilot training. It doesn’t say he made that decision himself. Nor did he elect to expand the scope of MCAS in the first place, without the kind of fixes that Boeing has since made to get the Max airborne again. He may not even have been properly informed of the rework. “I basically lied to the regulators (unknowingly)," he wrote to a colleague after he seemingly stumbled across the changes in a simulated test flight.

