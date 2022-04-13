Bold bets on job creation can come good in times of flux

If it were not problematic enough that the previous Congress-led administration and the current government have given India a reputation for obstinacy in trade negotiations that has hurt our labour-intensive sectors and resulted in relatively jobless growth, the recent deal with Australia includes clauses that insist on data being stored in India, our current obsession. As a couple of thoughtful international trade writers have observed, this promises to handicap our booming information technology services exports. Australia and the UK’s political leadership may give in on such important details for geostrategic reasons, such as strengthening an alliance against Beijing, but companies, especially financial firms that outsource work to our IT majors, will likely look for alternatives. The hefty size and capabilities of our IT workforce may yet win the day, but as the Financial Times’ Alan Beattie sarcastically observes, “India’s determination not to do any favours for its highly competitive IT industries by restricting free data flow is a marvel of comparative disadvantage."