Opinion | Bollywood is ripe for a takeover by a pragmatic rebel

Hindi cinema has had its share of practical crusaders and small revolutions long before India’s anti-corruption movement arrived on the political scene. Ramgopal Varma, for instance, whose middlebrow cinema took considerable risks in the battle for the mainstream. It is fascinating that even though he accused “Bollywood" of being enslaved by a formula, his films thrived on it. He only made three kinds of films—about gangsters, about a vulnerable girl, and about ghosts. Artistes are so often accused of being repetitive, but it is a good idea for them to mine a familiar domain than to create shallow stories about things they don’t care about. Eventually, Varma’s new films failed not because of formula, but perhaps for the same reasons that usually doom iconoclasts—deep faith in their own instincts, low respect for others’ opinions and the absence of a strong, critical spouse.