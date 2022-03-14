Something doesn’t quite add up in debt markets. Traders are betting that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates seven times within the next 12 months, starting this week. This makes sense, given the US rate of inflation, which, by the latest consumer price index reading of 7.9%, is the highest since 1982. But here’s what doesn’t make sense: Many investors seem confident the US can avoid a recession despite the expected amount of monetary tightening and economic drag from surging prices.

The news has been dominated by images of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has spurred a humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe and concerns have arisen of food shortages in nations dependent on the region’s production of wheat and other grains. The US, UK and others have stopped buying Russian oil products, sending the price of crude and energy prices higher.

Almost all commodities have shot up. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index is up 27% this year. West Texas Intermediate crude reached $130.50 barrel on 7 March before ending last week just under $110. Global food prices are at a record high and are likely headed even higher. Wheat prices are up about 44% this year, while corn and soybeans have surged more than 25%. Consumers are having it hard keeping up, with wage hikes falling short of inflation.

So how do central banks respond? When the war in Ukraine began, rate traders figured that perhaps policymakers might not tighten policy as much as first anticipated. But they’ve abandoned such notions, especially after the European Central Bank sounded a hawkish tone last week by saying it plans to end its pandemic-era bond purchase programme early. Central bankers seem more concerned about repeating their mistakes of the 1970s and letting inflation fester than torpedoing the economy.

Yields on 2-year US Treasury notes rose to almost 1.75% on Friday, reversing the declines of late February and early March. Inflation expectations as measured by the bond market in the next two, five and 10 years surged to the highest in decades. The latest University of Michigan sentiment survey released Friday showed that US consumers expect inflation to rise 5.4% over the next 12 months, the highest since 1981.

More analysts forecast a greater likelihood of the Fed raising its target for the federal funds rate beyond where they thought was likely in this economic cycle. Morgan Stanley now sees six 25-basis-point rate increase this year, followed by four in 2023 to end that year at 2.625%, according to a research note issued on Friday by the firm’s economists led by Ellen Zentner. Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian noted that her firm is still looking for seven rate increases this year, the same as before the Ukraine war. “What’s important to remember is that seven rate hikes doesn’t even get us to a neutral rate," she said in an interview last week. “We’re still at a super low, relatively accommodative level for short rates." Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has shifted her tone, with her expectations for “very uncomfortably high" inflation to persist for at least the next year. Just months ago, she was still calling the rapid price increases “transitory".

And yet, despite the expected US Fed actions, the yield curve as seen in the gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury rates, has narrowed but hasn’t inverted, which would be a sure sign that US bond traders expect a recession in America. Perhaps this is because the exodus out of credit looks to be controlled, tied more to the current outlook for higher interest rates than a rapid deterioration in the credit quality of borrowers. Investment-grade rate corporate bonds have lost almost 8% so far this year, outpacing the 5.6% drop in junk bonds, according to Bloomberg bond indexes.

Many investors believe that six or seven rate hikes in 2022 have been fully priced into markets. Perhaps that’s the case when it comes to simply how much higher rates will get. But it doesn’t factor in the likelihood that Fed policy actually works to dampen lending and slow commercial activity, which is one of the main transmission mechanisms of monetary policy.

Three outcomes seem plausible. The first is that the Fed will boost rates fewer times than the prevalent consensus expects as inflation slows. The second is that the Fed will raises rates as much as expected but the moves won’t cause financial conditions to deteriorate more than they already have, which will raise questions about whether monetary tightening is even effective at constraining inflation. The third is that the Fed hikes six or seven times this year, the yield curve inverts and traders of all types gird for recession.

Given the double whammy of a Fed-induced economic slowdown and stagflationary headwinds, it’s hard to see how the sell-off in riskier securities can remain as shallow as it has been.

Lisa Abramowicz is co-host of Bloomberg Surveillance

