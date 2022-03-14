Bond market expectations in America don’t seem to add up

More analysts forecast a greater likelihood of the Fed raising its target for the federal funds rate beyond where they thought was likely in this economic cycle. Morgan Stanley now sees six 25-basis-point rate increase this year, followed by four in 2023 to end that year at 2.625%, according to a research note issued on Friday by the firm’s economists led by Ellen Zentner. Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian noted that her firm is still looking for seven rate increases this year, the same as before the Ukraine war. “What’s important to remember is that seven rate hikes doesn’t even get us to a neutral rate," she said in an interview last week. “We’re still at a super low, relatively accommodative level for short rates." Even Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has shifted her tone, with her expectations for “very uncomfortably high" inflation to persist for at least the next year. Just months ago, she was still calling the rapid price increases “transitory".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}