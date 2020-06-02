Opinion | Boosted by common man’s trust, PM battles pandemic

When the path ahead is not clear, there is nothing wrong in turning the pages of history. Previous experiences are the best guide for future strategies. Let’s go to 1965 when India was attacked by Pakistan. Lal Bahadur Shastri put all emphasis of his policies on agriculture. He evaluated central planning and price control policies. In August 1965, he told Parliament that the government is going to lift many economic restrictions. He even wanted to devalue the rupee, but his finance minister T.T. Krishnamachari stood in the way, and was fired for this. Unfortunately, Shastri couldn’t survive for long. His successor Indira Gandhi continued with his policies; she even devalued the rupee by 57% in 1966. Later on, she moved ahead with bank nationalization and abolition of privy purses.