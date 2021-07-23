Boris Johnson is taking a big gamble with ‘Freedom Day’

In light of this, it is striking that in a video message shared on 18 July via Twitter (bit.ly/3eQqocT), Johnson offered this rationale for the reopening, in the form of a rhetorical question: “If we don’t do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we do it?" As he also remarked, due to the high vaccination rate (but recall the caveats I noted above), new infections have now largely been decoupled from new hospitalizations and increased mortality. A similar logic has underpinned the elimination of pandemic-era restrictions in a number of states of the United States—mostly the “Red" rather than “Blue" states, that is those with Republican rather than Democratic governments—and the same underlies the sentiment increasingly heard from political conservatives in the Anglo-American sphere, that post-vaccination, covid should be seen as another, albeit an especially, nasty flu, and cannot be the basis for lockdowns and restrictions without end.