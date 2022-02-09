Boris Johnson’s current crisis of leadership is of his own making

Johnson’s dream as a schoolboy was to be the king of the world, as reported, but he had to settle for a country that was no longer an empire with a much diminished global presence or influence, a kingdom more disunited than what its name implied. Anger against him has grown because it was he who had set strict rules to fight the pandemic, and it was he and his colleagues who were found to have broken them, and then he made misleading statements in Parliament. Some of his MPs want him out. He appears to think he can brazen it out. He has survived over a week since a senior bureaucrat published a damning but redacted report and the Metropolitan Police instituted its own inquiry to investigate if laws were broken. A week is a long time in politics, Harold Wilson, a former occupant at Downing Street had said; Johnson is counting on that.