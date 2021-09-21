Autumn has come to Westminster, ushering mellow fruitfulness and prospective clouds of uncertainty in equal measure. As UK schools re-open and commuters return to offices, anxiety over covid has not dissipated. The daunting prospect of a chilly winter with unknown variants is a credible fear too. As a fragile British economy slowly starts to revive, there is justifiable unease about what lies ahead. That said, the success of the UK’s vaccination drive offers room for cautious optimism. It allowed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resist fierce criticism about his government’s early handling of the crisis. Nonetheless, it was clear that Johnson needed to reset his premiership and reconnect with the electorate. A brutal cabinet reshuffle therefore came as no surprise. The government’s ambition to “level up" Britain as a mission statement is laudable. But a policy of high taxation and public spending alone cannot be the answer. Reforming the state and championing economic freedom will hold the key to a sustainable recovery.

It is worth recalling that the early days of the Johnson premiership was dominated by Brexit. The heady cocktail of Euroscepticism and an urge to “take back control" provided a leitmotif that Johnson was able to capitalize on. His call to “get Brexit done" generated a tub-thumping 2019 general election majority. Given Theresa May’s excruciating tenure, the turnaround in the Conservative party’s fortunes was remarkable. Crucially, by winning over working class voters in Labour’s traditional ‘red wall’ northern constituencies, the party’s polling base changed dramatically too. The Tories were no longer a party for southern affluent voters alone. The complexities of covid altered the political landscape soon afterwards. But it’s worth noting that a disparate voter base remains a source of tension.

Seen in this context, the latest cabinet reshuffle marks Johnson’s attempt to wrest the political narrative and re-establish himself as the prime architect within his party. After the debacle in Afghanistan, no one was stunned that foreign secretary Dominic Raab was moved. Liz Truss’s appointment as the first Tory woman foreign secretary was a just reward for her relentless championing of “Global Britain" in her earlier role as international trade secretary. A slew of loyalists were rewarded with ministerial roles. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s wings were somewhat clipped with most of his junior team being moved sideways. Ironically, Johnson has turned to Michael Gove to drive forward his “levelling up" agenda; the man who scuppered his leadership bid in 2016 emerged with a key role. This Tory administration has produced Britain’s most diverse cabinet yet. Major portfolios such as home, health and the chancellery held by British Asians speaks of generational progress.

Yet, question marks abound over a sustainable direction of governance. A bid to keep courting working-class Brexiteer voters has seen the Tories support greater tax-and-spend policies. A generation ago, a Labour prime minister, Tony Blair, appealed to traditional middle class voters and took votes away from the Tories. Johnson hopes to return the favour by appealing to working-class voters and outfoxing Labour. But increased borrowing during the pandemic cannot be sustained forever. Nor is a higher tax burden the answer. Unbridled borrowing will pass debts on to the youth. Heavier taxation, even to support laudable objectives such as social care, risks choking off a recovery before it has truly begun. The irony is that fiscal conservatism has all but been abandoned by an ostensibly centre-right government.

What should the government’s priorities be? First, simplifying the structures of an inefficient state should be a prime focus. A penchant for bureaucracy has led to ossified and complex mechanisms that ultimately flounder. Second, championing economic freedom and promoting innovation should be at the heart of its agenda. A post-Brexit Britain needs to embrace free trade and eschew protectionism. It is only through growth that Johnson’s promise to “level up" forgotten areas of the country can be redeemed. Allied to this would be a competitive tax regime to boost the economy. Finally, emphasis needs to shift to upskilling a population and upgrading national infrastructure. An age of digitization and greater automation is upon us. Harnessing opportunities for all ages remains essential to avoid long-term structural unemployment.

It will not be easy, given the hard choices and trade-offs ahead. The onus is on Johnson to push on with a transformative agenda of change. The prime minister needs to take back control of the narrative and inspire confidence. If he intends to make Britain great once again and prove “doomsters and gloomsters" wrong, the inescapable truth is that the boy who wanted to be ‘world-king’ has little time to lose.

Rishabh Bhandari is a London-based lawyer and political commentator.

