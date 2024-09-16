Brace for GenAI letting the early adopters of this technology down | Mint

Brace for GenAI letting the early adopters of this technology down
Summary
- Business users seem likely to be disappointed by AI adoption unless reality catches up with the hype. Most use cases in large enterprises remain in their proof-of-concept stages, and several critical factors must be addressed as IT service providers look to harness this technology.
When I write about Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) in IT Matters, it is usually about its latest advances and the nuances of its seemingly relentless march. I try to discuss both its triumphs and its travails, especially technological aspects that aren’t readily apparent to most.