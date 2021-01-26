Brace yourself: The US dollar’s big crash has only just started

The second-quarter plunge was largely an outgrowth of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, which was aimed at providing fiscal relief during the covid-related lockdown. With the pandemic and its aftershocks still very much in evidence, another $2.8 trillion of fiscal relief is in the offing. The combined covid relief packages total $5 trillion, or 24% of 2020 GDP. While not stimulus in the conventional sense, this fiscal injection breaks all modern records by a wide margin. The domestic saving rate, as a result, should plunge further below zero, putting the current-account deficit under even more intense downward pressure.

