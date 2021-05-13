Branson lags Musk and Bezos in the billionaire space race

Becoming a public company brings much more scrutiny, and placating investors is doubly difficult when a business isn’t yet generating meaningful revenue, as several startups backed by special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have found out. Imagine, though, being a novice listed business trying to complete a suborbital space-travel test programme in the midst of a global pandemic while two of the world’s richest people, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, are busy advancing their own space endeavours. This is the competitive pressure on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. No wonder it’s wilting.