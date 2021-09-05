Brasília’s modernism could do with some urban spontaneity

Another of Brasília’s drawbacks is its rigid functional division. This affects the city’s planning even more. During one of my first visits, a young local engineer in our delegation made a telling quip: “Do you know what really doesn’t work in this city? The espresso coffee district is far from the sugar district." His joke revealed one of the fundamental limitations of both Costa’s Plano Piloto design and modernist urban-planning principles in general: dogmatic zoning that stifles possibilities for organic urban growth. In Brasília, you might well find yourself in a mono-functional neighbourhood, perhaps consisting almost entirely of dull hotels. Far from embracing complexity, Brazil’s capital rejects it, as if the city could be reduced to a formula. Christopher Alexander diagnosed this mistake a half-century ago in A City is Not a Tree. A metropolis cannot obey predefined hierarchies and orders, like those of a tree diagram, but should resemble a network of interconnected elements. By trying to reduce complexity, Brasília’s designers stunted the spontaneity of its urban experience.