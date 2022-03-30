Break down the wall between know-what and know-how

There is some reason for hope. The National Education Policy 2020 will address many of these issues when it is implemented. First, it ensures that the aims of education value ‘headwork’ as much as ‘handwork’, and it does so by recognizing that ‘know-how’ and ‘know-what’ cannot be separated. Second, it demolishes the separation between academic education, vocational education, and the skills training system. It achieves this by integrating all these aspects within education—right from school up to higher education. Third, it embeds many subtle elements. For example, ensuring that all children have vocational education courses, not only those who can’t make it in the academic world; this helps break down the hierarchy between doing and thinking. Ensuring that ‘vocational education’ and ‘skills training’ are offered as an integral part of the curricula in the most prestigious of higher education institutions. The pedagogical approach to connect all subject content being learnt to the world around the student will also have profound implications. There are more.