Home / Economy / Breaking down the drop in inflation in Oct

Breaking down the drop in inflation in Oct

On The Other Hand
1 min read . 12:59 AM ISTPragya Srivastava
Food and beverage, fuel and light, and clothing and footwear groups contributed more to the overall inflation compared to their weightage

India's retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, thanks to the statistical effect of a favourable base. Sequentially, price pressures rose by 0.8%

India's retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, thanks to the statistical effect of a favourable base. Sequentially, price pressures rose by 0.8%. Food and beverage, fuel and light, and clothing and footwear groups contributed more to the overall inflation compared to their weightage. Kerosene, potato and dry chillies recorded the highest inflation, while Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana were among the states with price rise quicker than the national average. The sequential price pressure is unlikely to ease in November as most key food items saw their cost rise.

