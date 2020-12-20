Breaking up Big Tech will not really solve the core problem

But it’s unlikely those are the main reasons authorities are trying to slap down Google and Facebook. That’s because both search and social networking are probably natural monopolies, meaning that one company tends to crowd out rivals. Forcing Google to spin off Android probably wouldn’t break its search monopoly; this was Europe’s experience when it won an antitrust suit against the company. Facebook and Instagram would probably be able to survive as separate social networks for a while, but eventually everyone would want to connect on one platform.