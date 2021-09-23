Breathe in the air, the higher you fly

Then again, there’s an instrument called MOXIE (Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment) that travelled to Mars with Nasa’s Perseverance Rover that landed there earlier this year. The team that designed this toaster-sized device describe it as an “electrical tree", which is pretty accurate. Trees on Earth absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, and that is exactly what MOXIE is designed to do. Remember that carbon dioxide is made up of carbon and oxygen (CO2). MOXIE “breathes in" carbon dioxide and breaks the molecules into those components, thus producing oxygen. But if that’s just the theory, last April MOXIE went to work and actually produced about 10 g of oxygen in an hour. Just five minutes worth for your average human, sure, but real breathable oxygen all the same. And in doing so, MOXIE showed that future humans on Mars won’t need to carry huge amounts of oxygen from Earth. That would be a nearly impossible job anyway. MOXIE, or really a MOXIE on a larger scale, can produce oxygen for them.

