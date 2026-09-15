Voice to capital: What India’s Brics summit leaves behind

Another opportunity deserves greater attention. Better alignment between the green and transition-finance frameworks being developed across Brics could make the region more attractive to international investors. Global capital needs to know what qualifies as a credible green or transition investment, how it is measured and how opportunities in one market compare with those in another. Brics does not need one common taxonomy. But greater interoperability, shared principles and more comparable disclosure could reduce the uncertainty and transaction costs that often deter foreign investment.