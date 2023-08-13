Bridging hearts is as vital as ending curse of poverty3 min read 13 Aug 2023, 09:04 PM IST
Incidents in Manipur and Haryana serve as a wake-up call. No country can make its future great without first bridging the hearts of its citizens, no matter how deep its pockets are.
A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance." Years ago, these magical words of India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, appeared to me as rhetoric.