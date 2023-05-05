Fuel under GST: Fears of a revenue hit are exaggerated

We could adopt a simple structure for oil pricing under which our domestic petrol price is linked to crude oil (Indian basket) in a way that it retails at a rupee figure ₹5-6 per litre higher than the crude price (in dollars per barrel), while diesel could be kept at par with crude oil. For instance, if crude oil is for $80 per barrel, then our uniform petrol price be ₹85-86 per litre. Further, we could place a cap of ₹100 per litre on petrol prices. Meanwhile, diesel prices could be pegged ₹5-6 lower than petrol prices. This can be worked out by the government by adjusting the cess amount on diesel and petrol.

