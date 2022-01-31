Brinkmanship over Ukraine doesn’t bode well for India

First, the background. The territory of Ukraine was established in the ninth century as Kievan Rus on the banks of the Dnieper River. In medieval history, western and northern Ukraine had been occupied by Poland and southern Ukraine by Tartars (descendants of Mongol invaders). In the 17th century, Cossacks recovered much of the territory from Poland and established a Hetmanate that is considered the forerunner of today’s Ukraine. This Hetmanate entered into various treaties with Imperial Russia that made it a vassal state. Russia annexed much of the territory of today’s Ukraine and Crimea during the 18th Century. When the Bolshevik revolution established the Soviet Republic in Russia, Ukraine was engaged in a civil war for independence. In 1921, the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (UkSSR) was established, when the Red Army conquered two-thirds of Ukraine. The western third became a part of Poland. In Russia, the Ukrainian territory has been referred to as “Little Russia", a term that has a pejorative connotation today. In a surprise move, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev transferred Crimea to Ukraine, despite an ethnic composition in Crimea that was two-thirds Russian.