Britain shouldn't lose sleep over getting rid of monarchy
Its progress as a liberal democracy under the royals has been impressive and it has other benefits too
I am happy and content to be a citizen of an India where a Radhakrishnan, a Zail Singh, an Abdul Kalam and a Draupadi Murmu can rise to become the President of the Republic. Ceremonial and symbolic as the office may be in practice, it is the kind of symbolism that matters. But the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II made me wonder what I would think of constitutional monarchy if I were British.