Britain shouldn’t lose sleep over getting rid of monarchy

First, there is no economic or financial case for Britain to do away with the monarchy. Folksy arguments complaining that the royal family doesn’t pay taxes and is a burden on the taxpayer do not hold up to scrutiny. The royal family earns around £400 million per year from what is effectively an asset base worth £19 billion, which is itself held in trust. Most of this is paid to the public exchequer, leaving £133 million with the monarch and the crown prince. After paying various expenses, the royal family gets around £40 million in income, all of which is already taxed in one form or another. Over and above this, Queen Elizabeth left a personal fortune of £400 million, the returns from which are also taxed.