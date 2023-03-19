Britain’s economy improving may not keep Sunak in power1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt had some good news to deliver Wednesday
Chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt had some good news to deliver Wednesday. Inflation, which reached 11.1% in October, is now anticipated to be 2.9% at the end of 2023. The economy will shrink by only 0.2% instead of 1.4%. The UK has swerved a technical recession and public finances are looking tidier.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×