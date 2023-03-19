Britain’s economy improving may not keep Sunak in power

It was good to see Hunt respond to the growing clamour to support childcare costs, given that the UK’s are some of the highest in the world. But his solutions won’t necessarily have moms lining up to vote Tory. Previous state support began mostly when a child turned three; that will now be extended to children over nine months of age. But it includes only 30 hours a week during term-time, leaving parents with large gaps to fill, including during the summer holidays. Both parents need to be working to claim the relief, too, which creates a Catch-22 whereby a parent has to have childcare to find a job and receive the benefit. Labour will promise something much more generous, though how it plans to pay for it will be interesting.