Broadband as fundamental right will reduce poverty4 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 12:33 AM IST
- In terms of possibilities, we are going to be limited only by imagination (or lack of it) now
The pandemic opened vast arenas of space for techpreneurs to showcase their skills. Remote work and collaboration tools created new business models. Science became more humane as larger populations of people understood it better. Tech is pervading all sectors now. Artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing and data analytics are the buzzwords that are making our lives simpler each day. Remarkable shifts in the way we transact, work and play would have been part of science fiction at one time. Pushing greater investments into next gen technologies is now table stakes. Technology consultancy Gartner predicts that globally IT spending will touch $4.5 trillion this year, an increase of 5.1% from 2021.