Broadband as fundamental right will reduce poverty

Technological transformations are not isolated events; rather, it’s like an octopus with arms dipping in various sectors complementing/feeding each other, growing along the way. Today dazzling possibilities are emerging with 5G, the next generation of cellular technology. Location science is transforming key development sectors like health, logistics, mobility, water, farming, and so on. The government is redesigning development programmes on the back of digital technologies with flagship programmes like Digital India, Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, Smart cities, Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), PM e-Vidya, the rural property survey Svamitva scheme, and many others. Online education, telemedicine, robotic surgeries, increasing metaverse applications, doorstep deliveries, and many such facilities are having a huge transformational impact on our lives. AI-based diagnosis, disease surveillance, and virtual health are now well understood. Given that the online world is opening up leaps of possibilities, broadband connectivity should be made a fundamental right. The internet is a basic human right in Finland, Estonia, France, Spain, Greece, and Costa Rica. Just like roads and highways, in a digital-first world, digital highways bring the kind of connectivity, remarkable speed and security that only the digital world is capable of. In terms of possibilities, we are going to be limited only by imagination (or lack of it) now!

