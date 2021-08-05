Broadcasters align TV content, OTT strategies

When the news broke that Viacom18 will stream its popular reality TV show Bigg Boss on its digital platform Voot six weeks ahead of its TV debut on Colors, it seemed online audiences will see it before TV viewers. As it turns out, Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer of Viacom18 Digital Ventures, has created two entirely different shows. The one for Voot audiences will have a six-week run with its own finale and winner. “Some participants may make it to the Bigg Boss Season 15 on Colors. But that’s a call the creative team of Colors will take," he said, stressing that the shows are independent of each other, and Bigg Boss OTT has been made at a “huge" additional cost.