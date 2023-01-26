B-schools ought to manage their diversity deficit better

Research areas need to be more diverse and inclusive of taboo topics and domains. Diverse coverage will make research more useful, but this requires diversity among the faculty members who do it. Researchers with diverse backgrounds will be organically inclined to solving challenges experienced either by them or peer cohorts that might otherwise suffer neglect. For example, fem-tech, as a growing product category, will by default be less understood by males. Research on menstrual hygiene, care and reproductive health and wellness came into prominence only after gender diversity among researchers improved. Similarly, sex-tech as an emerging business field would need the involvement of more than one gender for discussion and innovation. Also, as student diversity increases, we need diversity among staff and faculty members to be sounding boards for specific issues, interests and campus activities. That campuses must have all-round diversity of sensitivity and sensibility goes for all educational institutes. India’s top B-schools, sadly, still lack instructors and facilitators who adequately reflect our national diversity.