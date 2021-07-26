BSP, SP fine-tune strategies in a bid to dethrone Yogi

It is not the job of a journalist to predict any outcome, but it seems difficult, at least, in the current situation. However, there are no two opinions that Mayawati is a genius who gets up every time she shakes off the dust and does something that amazes her opponents. That is why the party’s vote share has increased across the country and it has emerged as the third-largest party after the BJP and the Congress. That is why the Akali Dal in Punjab is once again allied with the BSP to contest the Assembly election. Not only this, the BSP is known for forming unique political equations every time it contests an election. The BSP has been playing an important role in all the states of North India, directly or indirectly, but right now, we are talking about Uttar Pradesh.

