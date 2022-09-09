Buckle up, numbers aplenty ahead

When we rank countries not by their economy but by the number of road accident deaths, India is not fifth or third. It is nearly at the top of the heap. According to the estimable folks at Our World In Data, traffic on our roads kills about 200,000 people yearly. That’s second only to China, where the toll is about 250,000. In this morbid race, no other country comes close to us Asian giants; in fact, we outdo all of Africa, the Americas and all of Europe. Brazil (45,000), the US (41,000) and Indonesia (37,000) are the rest of the top five countries.