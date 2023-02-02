Budget 2023 showcases A vision for India and a plan to propel Bharat
- As expected, the highlight of the budget was the record capital expenditure allocation of ₹10 trillion
New Delhi: Budget 2023 is a stellar effort that encapsulates an inclusive growth agenda with an eye on the future. The twin focus on higher capital expenditure for infrastructure development and tax benefits to the middle class are going to drive growth and consumption in the coming years. With an expected GDP growth of 7% in FY23, the first budget in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ lays out the growth story for the next year and beyond.
