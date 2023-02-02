Budget 2023 showcases A vision for India and a plan to propel Bharat

By simplifying direct taxes and making them friendlier to taxpayers, the budget is also a boost to urban consumption. While the finance minister hiked the rebate limit to ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh, no bracket of taxpayer has been left out in the overhaul. Even the highest tax rate of 42.73% has been reduced to a maximum of 39%, by revising the surcharge to 25% from 37%. Though the revenue foregone is close to ₹35,000 crore, the finance minister is counting on the boost to the overall consumption. Importantly, no change in the capital gains tax regime affected much to the comfort of the markets.