Budget 2024: A blueprint that’s more than just a financial document
The blueprint outlined in the interim budget signals a commitment to building a robust foundation for the future
India is on the cusp of change, having transformed to become the fifth largest economy in the world and is gradually moving towards being in the top three. Our economy is uniquely diverse and rapidly growing; this is powered by infrastructure, manufacturing, information technology and services sectors. A key strength is our sizeable domestic market, a young and tech-savvy labour force, and a large middle class. India stands at a pivotal juncture, poised to embark on a journey of sustainable growth. The blueprint outlined in the interim budget signals a commitment to building a robust foundation for the future.