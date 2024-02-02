Budget 2024: A shift to better government spending
The budget articulates a clear path towards fiscal consolidation, building on the resilience of tax revenues enhanced by the economy’s digital transformation
In its latest budget presentation, the Narendra Modi-led government reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering capital expenditure (capex) and maintaining fiscal discipline, a strategic stance that has characterized its financial governance in recent years. The budget showcases a significant escalation in capex, which has almost tripled in the past four years, thereby becoming a cornerstone for India’s robust economic growth.