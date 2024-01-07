Budget 2024 hopes: Stay steadfast on capex-led growth
Summary
- The Union Budget 2023-24 must reflect a concerted effort to reinvigorate the Keynesian “animal spirit”
MUMBAI : Domestically, the backdrop is that of an impending general election, and, traditionally, an incumbent government cannot present a full Union budget in such a year. Whereas, globally, the setting is that of a debate on debt and sustainability amid falling growth. But that shouldn’t necessarily be the context for the upcoming budget. A myopic focus a la the developed economies or the rest of the world on just debt reduction could prove to be costly in the long term as the India story literally has miles to go. Likewise, an interim budget presented by the government before the general elections should not constrain its ambition to do what is right for an economy that is poised at a critical juncture.