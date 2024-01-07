Budget 2024 hopes: Stay steadfast on capex-led growth

Thus, increasing capital spending by at least 25% to ₹12.5 trillion in 2024-25 could reaffirm these signals and help crowd in private capex that has been lagging. Sustaining the rhythm in defence capex spending will be vital given India’s volatile neighbourhood and the current geopolitical backdrop. Indian manufacturing is in the middle of a multi-year revival after a “lost decade" ending in 2020. Promoting green hydrogen by expanding the definition of infrastructure sector to include various facets of the green hydrogen/ammonia ecosystem should also be looked at in view of the “global boiling". Ease of doing business and reinforcing attempts to minimize the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers and stakeholders in the economy and facilitating the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises must also stay high on priority.