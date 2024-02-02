Budget 2024: The net needs to be cast wider
A lot more effort will be needed to increase aquaculture productivity from 3 to 5 tonnes per hectare and doubling of exports to ₹1 trillion.
More than anything else, the vote on account budget speech of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows that the government is confident of winning the general elections due in April–May. In 2019, the government announced an ambitious scheme of direct income support in the form of PM Kisan. This year, a similar need was not felt. In other respects also, the budget was circumspect and reflects the resolve of the government to keep fiscal deficit in check. This could well be good news for checking food inflation.