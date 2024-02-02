Budget 2024: The net needs to be cast wider

More than anything else, the vote on account budget speech of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows that the government is confident of winning the general elections due in April–May. In 2019, the government announced an ambitious scheme of direct income support in the form of PM Kisan. This year, a similar need was not felt. In other respects also, the budget was circumspect and reflects the resolve of the government to keep fiscal deficit in check. This could well be good news for checking food inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The finance minister mentioned payments to 11.8 crore farmers through PM Kisan. Integration of 1,361 mandis under e-NAM was also highlighted and it was claimed that trading volume of ₹3 trillion has been reached. It, must, however be acknowledged that the true potential of e-NAM has not been achieved as there is no law governing inter-state trade of agricultural commodities. A mechanism to settle disputes across the states does not exist and most of the trading is conducted through telephonic orders by using commission agents and wholesale traders. In fact, there is no mechanism to even know the volume of secondary trade within and across the states. The Agmarknet portal captures only the data of produce sold by the farmers in APMCs.

The minister mentioned that the government will build consensus with the states and other stakeholders in formulating next generation reforms. This is a good learning from the farmers' agitation against the three laws hurriedly enacted during the covid-19 pandemic.

One of the highlights of Sitharaman’s speech was the vision for support of fisheries sector. She rightly took the credit for setting up a separate department of fisheries and doubling of inland and aquaculture fish production. However, a lot more effort will be needed to increase aquaculture productivity from 3 to 5 tonnes per hectare and doubling of exports to ₹1 trillion. Setting up of five integrated aquaparks will be a good step in that direction.

However, the target of increasing export from ₹639.69 billion during FY23 to ₹1 trillion is not ambitious enough, even though the allocation for 2024-25 for blue revolution is up from this year's ₹1,500 crore (RE) to ₹2,352 crore. The government will do well to recognize that fish is a source of high-quality protein and in malnourished areas of India, its consumption should be encouraged. Frequent closure of shops selling meat and fish in some states goes against this.

Another welcome announcement is the emphasis on self-sufficiency in oilseeds by promoting the cultivation of mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean and sunflower. However, the tariff policy has not been reflecting this resolve. The market prices of mustard last year and soybean this year have often been lower than the MSP. This is due to low tariff on imported edible oils. The Solvent Extractors' Association has been demanding higher tariffs so that the MSP for farmers is protected, but the government's apprehensions about a spike in food inflation prevent it from raising import tariffs.

India imported 164.7 lakh tonnes (lt) of edible oil during the oil year 2022-23 (November to October), higher than 140.3 lt during 2021-22. There is no doubt that low edible oil prices have helped the government check food inflation but going forward, this anomaly must be corrected if the import of edible oils has to be reduced.

The finance minister also announced introduction of nano DAP. For Urea, it was claimed that 500 millilitre nano urea is as effective as a 45 kg bag. A recent report, however, found that the effectiveness of nano urea has not yet been proven. Independent evaluation of nano urea is necessary to avoid loss of credibility. Efforts to reduce excessive consumption of urea in some districts should, however, continue.

She also announced that the government will promote private and public investment in post-harvest activities. This is an area which is necessary for delivering remunerative prices to farmers without the need of too much procurement by the government. I chaired an expert committee set up in the department of agriculture and farmers welfare to promote warehouse- based sale with the focus on use of electronic negotiable warehouse receipt (e-NWR) in e-NAM and other private trading platforms. It is hoped that this report will soon be published by the Government.

On the whole, the interim budget shows that the agriculture and allied sectors are important for economy.

The author is a former Union agriculture secretary

