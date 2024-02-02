Budget 2024: Where are the ‘good jobs’? Wages aren’t working for women
The uptick in overall labour force participation is largely driven by an increase in rural female labour force participation.
The budget that Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented in Parliament is just an interim one, but in an election year, even an interim budget is consequential as a signal of priorities. The NDA government’s last budget before the general election offers an impressive, aspirational vision for a Vikshit Bharat, or developed India, by 2047. To get there, though, will need a more deliberate and direct focus on good job creation.