How can India’s consumption growth be revived?
Summary
- A personal income tax cut would benefit only a small fraction of the population, as the vast majority do not pay income tax. In contrast, indirect tax relief benefits the population universally and equitably.
Weakness in private consumption is at the forefront of India’s growth slowdown. As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, the wish list of measures to boost consumer demand is growing, but the need to lower the fiscal deficit ratio remains pressing. A deep fiscal stimulus is unlikely, but a carefully-crafted one that boosts demand, tackles inflation, and ensures medium-term economic sustainability through structural reforms may do the trick.