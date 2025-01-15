How can India’s consumption growth be revived?

In a similar vein, another option is to cut the cooking gas price further. Though the government has lowered the LPG cylinder price by 300 rupees since early 2023, it remains 20% above the pre-pandemic level, which is expensive for poorer and rural households. ‘Fuel and light’ inflation has been persistently higher in rural than in urban areas, as rural demand and prices for alternative and unregulated cooking fuels (such as charcoal and coal) have shot up due to the reduced affordability of LPG cylinders. Lower rural cooking fuel costs would support disposable incomes and strengthen the rural demand recovery. For every unit increase in their respective incomes, rural households tend to consume more than their urban counterparts.