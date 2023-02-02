There are many stars aligning for India’s Amrit Kaal, including demography and the global realignment of supply chains. The budget presents a compelling vision and strategy that further solidifies this conviction. While providing strong impulses for near-term growth through a substantive jump in capex and reduction in the tax burden on the middle class, it is also cognizant of the technological mega-trends that India must adapt as it charts its next phase of growth.

Digitization, innovation, sustainability, and emerging futuristic technologies are themes that run throughout the budget. For example, to realize the vision of ‘Make AI in India and Make AI work for India’, the government will set up three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence. These will help develop scalable solutions in agriculture, health and sustainable cities.

The next phase of the skilling programme will focus on skills like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IoT, drones and 3D printing, ensuring we have enough skills to manage the transition. Another important announcement pertains to the setting up of 100 labs for developing applications using 5G.

In digital governance and payments, India is already a global leader. Several initiatives in this budget would further deepen digitization. An open-source, open-standard digital public infrastructure for agriculture will make farmers more informed and better connected to inputs and markets, and spur agri start-ups.

Startups and academia will get access to anonymized data through the National Data Governance policy. Digilocker services and Aaadhar will be leveraged for easier maintenance of individual records by various agencies. Businesses will experience more ease through a unified filing process, and because of the expanded scope of the Digilocker. Digitization is also being used for speedier administration of justice through e-courts. The government remains enthusiastically committed to digitization to improve the ease of living for citizens and the ease of doing business for enterprises.

The thrust on ‘green growth’ continues the government’s policy direction spelt out on international forums. A sizeable provision has been made for capital investment towards energy transition, the green hydrogen mission and viability gap funding for battery storage systems. The budget also talks about a ‘green credit programme’, which will incentivize companies that are taking initiatives towards sustainability. The budget also recognizes the importance of urban infrastructure; this will be critical as about 40% of Indians will be living in cities by 2030. There are two significant initiatives on this front: the Urban Infrastructure Development Bonds and initiatives to improve the creditworthiness of cities for municipal bonds.

This was the first budget in India’s Amrit Kaal, and the finance minister has deftly managed to address all stakeholders in an inclusive manner. It has a finely crafted mix of capacity-building initiatives and reliefs for many constituencies, including women, artisans, tribals, youth and middle-class taxpayers. And yet, from a macroeconomic perspective, it is commendable that the finance minister has kept an eye on fiscal prudence as well.

After a spike during the covid pandemic, the government has navigated the fiscal deficit to more prudent levels, while maintaining higher capex spending. It is reassuring to see that this broad direction has continued. The improved quality of government spending – wherein the government is doing the heavy lifting for investment recovery – will spur growth in the coming years. One hopes it would set in a virtuous cycle between growth, tax buoyancy and fiscal consolidation, bringing the fiscal deficit under 4.5% of GDP in two years, as the FM has targeted.

Overall, this budget fits the description of being a ‘blueprint for India @100’. It addresses the needs of an economy that has just emerged from the pandemic, and nurtures seeds of the transformations that will be imperative for emerging as a global power in the coming decades.

Kumar Mangalam Birla is chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.