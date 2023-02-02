Budget presents a compelling vision & strategy
- The budget presents a compelling vision and strategy that further solidifies this conviction
There are many stars aligning for India’s Amrit Kaal, including demography and the global realignment of supply chains. The budget presents a compelling vision and strategy that further solidifies this conviction. While providing strong impulses for near-term growth through a substantive jump in capex and reduction in the tax burden on the middle class, it is also cognizant of the technological mega-trends that India must adapt as it charts its next phase of growth.
