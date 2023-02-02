Budget presents a compelling vision & strategy

The thrust on ‘green growth’ continues the government’s policy direction spelt out on international forums. A sizeable provision has been made for capital investment towards energy transition, the green hydrogen mission and viability gap funding for battery storage systems. The budget also talks about a ‘green credit programme’, which will incentivize companies that are taking initiatives towards sustainability. The budget also recognizes the importance of urban infrastructure; this will be critical as about 40% of Indians will be living in cities by 2030. There are two significant initiatives on this front: the Urban Infrastructure Development Bonds and initiatives to improve the creditworthiness of cities for municipal bonds.

