Budget should’ve included any year-end outstanding

The point made in my concluding paragraph was a very simple one. Budgeted borrowing by Food Corporation of India (FCI) of ₹1.05 trillion from “other sources" is shown in Statement 25 of the Expenditure Profile. A budgeted sum like that is understood to be the outstanding debt to “other sources" that the financial year 2023-24 will close with. I disagree with the statement in the ministry’s rejoinder which says: “This amount represents the peak expected level of outstanding during the financial year and not necessarily the closing balance." In the limiting case, if the peak were budgeted to be wound down to zero before the close of the financial year, the budget estimate shown in the statement would be zero, not ₹1.05 trillion.