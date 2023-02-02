Budget will lay down a blueprint for India@100
The budget will rejuvenate growth drivers, give a push to production capacities
The finance minister should be commended for laying down a comprehensive, inclusive, action-oriented and progressive budget that presents a masterplan for a building healthy and strong economy and would act as a blueprint for India@100. The budget includes seven priorities that are meant to work in tandem and serve as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding the nation through Amrit Kaal, propelling towards a brighter future.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×