Budget will lay down a blueprint for India@100

One of the top priorities in this year’s budget was infrastructure and investment. By increasing the capital investment outlay by 33% to ₹10 trillion consecutively for the third time, the government has made its priorities clear. This would spur the investment cycle, aid growth and development, and boost job creation. At the budgeted level of ₹10 trillion, the Centre’s capex would be 3.3% of the GDP. Further, the states that will spend more on capex will be incentivized by 50-year interest-free loans. The budget has also made provision for ₹35,000 crore towards energy transition and net zero objectives.

