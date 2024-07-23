Budget will revive consumption, boost demand for FMCG sector

Focused measures for a Consumer-led economy

Given that the FMCG sector is one of the biggest drivers of economic growth and employment in India, the latest budget proposals – if effectively implemented – can have a profoundly positive impact on the broader Indian economy. The India@100 vision (Viksit Bharat by 2047) to turn the country into a much stronger, more resilient, and inclusive economic superpower certainly sends a powerful and inspiring message. Reviving consumer demand was given visible emphasis in this budget. The revision of the tax slabs and increase in the standard deduction to ₹75,000 are likely to enhance purchasing power and aid consumption among the salaried and middle classes. Even during the disruptions over the past few years, India’s rural markets have demonstrated resilience and continued to represent a considerable long term growth opportunity.