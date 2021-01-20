Build a financial portfolio Darwin would be proud of

Agility gives one the ability to respond quickly to change. In the face of adversity, an army that can redeploy soldiers and resources quickly and efficiently in response to a new strategic thrust is more likely to succeed. In a portfolio this is best assessed by the liquidity of its constituents. In other words, when one needs the money, how long will it take to convert the asset into cash in the bank? Also, will your asset retain its value even if you are in a hurry to monetize it, or will it surrender some of its value as a haircut? We often see such a haircut in distress sales, whether these be real assets or financial assets. One can assess liquidity by the depth of markets in which these assets are transacted. While markets like those for gilts or large-cap stocks treat sellers equally, whether in a hurry or not, markets for small-caps, antiques or below-investment-grade credits are likely to penalize those in a hurry. One can retain an agile portfolio by ensuring that it is invested in predominantly liquid assets.