Building brand reputation using sustainable practices

Interestingly, an April study by CareEdge Advisory & Research said that as the focus on ESG increases, India’s top companies are ramping up capabilities toward building a sustainable future. Of the top 300 listed companies in India, 78 with a market cap of ₹120 trillion have disclosed commitments to achieving net-zero status. The study analysed the sustainability disclosures of 300 companies across 11 key sectors over the last three fiscals. Sushmita Majumdar, co-chief executive officer, CareEdge Advisory & Research, said while for FY21 the firms making net-zero commitments may seem low at just about 26% of the top 300, this number has doubled over FY20 and is at four times the number for FY19. “This trend is heartening for India and gives a fillip to the country’s commitments to become carbon neutral and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070," she said in a statement.